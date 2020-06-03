Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navistar International by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE NAV opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.57. Navistar International Corp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

