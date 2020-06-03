Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

