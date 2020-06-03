Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $64,000 Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $788.91 million, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.51.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

