Martingale Asset Management L P Has $247,000 Stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 228.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,581 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,507,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 412,451 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,157,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,608.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 847,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 20,555 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $94,553.00. Also, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,090 shares of company stock worth $547,434. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

DBD stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $434.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.12.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

