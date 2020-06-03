Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $142,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 499,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 2,545.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 1,797,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

DLPH opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.