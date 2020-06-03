CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stake Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,002 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 340.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 287,393 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 450,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.