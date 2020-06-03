Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CFO Stephen Williamson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $350.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

