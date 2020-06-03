Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,645.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,981,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after buying an additional 79,335 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

WASH opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $551.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.