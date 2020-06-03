State Street Corp Has $97.13 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $97,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

PRI stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

