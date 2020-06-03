State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.73% of Qualys worth $92,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Qualys by 4,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 152,070 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $6,632,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Qualys by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $15,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,763,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,772 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

