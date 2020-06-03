Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 60,351 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 490.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

