Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $352,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,264.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Leslie Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 29th, David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $330,800.00.

CDLX stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cardlytics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

