Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $352,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,264.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Leslie Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Friday, May 29th, David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $330,800.00.

CDLX stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cardlytics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.