Robert Scott Jones Sells 5,304 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $759,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95.

On Monday, April 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $138,290.92.

On Monday, March 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $389,947.86.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $100,940.60.

On Thursday, March 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $228,816.90.

Shares of AYX opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,879.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 371.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Alteryx by 159.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

