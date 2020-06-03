WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $5,606,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

