23,934 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,673,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 354,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

