Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.23% of ESSA Bancorp worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

ESSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

