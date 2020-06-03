Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,324 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1,006.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.68.

