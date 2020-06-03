Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -740,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

