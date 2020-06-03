Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.84% of Neuronetics worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Neuronetics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.