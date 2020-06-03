Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of South Plains Financial worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 70,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,875,649.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $71,450. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

