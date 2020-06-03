Blair William & Co. IL Has $314,000 Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,566 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 11,271.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,199,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

