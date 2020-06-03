Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 799.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 823,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,948,000 after purchasing an additional 171,131 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Assurant from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant stock opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

