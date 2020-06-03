Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Universal Electronics worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.42 million, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.