Brokerages Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,678. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

