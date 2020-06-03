Brokerages Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,678. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

