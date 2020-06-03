Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

