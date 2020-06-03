Martingale Asset Management L P Has $324,000 Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.21% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORRF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Fignar acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $26,865.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,961 shares in the company, valued at $215,473.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,090 shares of company stock valued at $61,440. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

