Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 3,804 Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLRN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 222,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $7,236,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

