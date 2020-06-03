Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,604 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.24% of First Community worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCCO. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in First Community by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,139,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.82. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). First Community had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

