Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRAF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRAF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Kerlin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

