Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,396 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $4,330,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.