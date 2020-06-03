Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $3,362,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Opus Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Opus Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPB opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $708.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.36. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. Opus Bank had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPB shares. Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

