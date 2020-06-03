Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.49% of BG Staffing worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 39.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BG Staffing in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BG Staffing by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BG Staffing during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 10,000 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,600 shares of company stock worth $97,089.

BGSF opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88. BG Staffing Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.78 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

