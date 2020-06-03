Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $363,000 in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Corp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.