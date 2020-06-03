Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

