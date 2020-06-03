WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Msci by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Msci by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 11.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 13,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 124.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $335.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.80. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

