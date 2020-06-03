WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Seacor were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Seacor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seacor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant purchased 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $145,235.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 530,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,685.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacor stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $533.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Seacor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

