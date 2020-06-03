Blair William & Co. IL Invests $298,000 in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Voya Financial by 172.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 30,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Voya Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Voya Financial by 90.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

