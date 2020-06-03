WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,346 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.28% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $453.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.02. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.