PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,242,000 after buying an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 285,954 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 500,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 267,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC cut shares of Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

