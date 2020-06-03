PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

