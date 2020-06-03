EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

EOG stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after buying an additional 2,394,494 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

