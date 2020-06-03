Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Navient worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Navient by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Navient by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.88. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.