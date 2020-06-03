Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Bank of America cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

HAL stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.