PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,053 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 59,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $357,114.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,500.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,201 shares of company stock worth $1,338,191 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

