Swiss National Bank Has $2.79 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of KB Home worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.94.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

