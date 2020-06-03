Swiss National Bank Increases Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of ViaSat worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $3,332,624.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,334.67 and a beta of 1.16. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.38 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.