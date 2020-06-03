Swiss National Bank Has $2.92 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.48. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

