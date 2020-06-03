Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

