United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 257,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

UBSI stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In related news, Director Gary G. White purchased 1,925 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

