Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VREX. Sidoti cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.16 million, a P/E ratio of 156.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

